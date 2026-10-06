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From FIFA suspension to prized partner: Has Indonesia fixed its football?

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Indonesian supporters -- including President Prabowo Subianto -- cheer on the national team at the FIFA ASEAN Cup final on Oct 5.

Indonesian supporters -- including President Prabowo Subianto -- cheer on the national team at the FIFA ASEAN Cup final on Oct 5.

PHOTO: INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT

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Arlina Arshad

  • Indonesia has improved its football reputation by repairing ties with FIFA and winning the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, signaling progress despite past administrative and safety issues.
  • The national team’s competitiveness is boosted by recruiting overseas players of Indonesian heritage trained in European systems, enhancing skills and match temperament.
  • Experts warn that relying on diaspora players is a short-term fix; sustainable success needs better youth development, coaching, and infrastructure within Indonesia’s football system.

AI generated

JAKARTA -- For years, Indonesia’s football story was defined by what went wrong: government interference, administrative chaos, repeated regional disappointment and, in 2022, one of the deadliest stadium disasters in the history of the sport.

Today, Indonesia is a regional champion – and football’s world governing body FIFA is talking about bringing even more of its biggest tournaments to the country.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.