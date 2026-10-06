From FIFA suspension to prized partner: Has Indonesia fixed its football?

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Indonesian supporters -- including President Prabowo Subianto -- cheer on the national team at the FIFA ASEAN Cup final on Oct 5.

JAKARTA -- For years, Indonesia’s football story was defined by what went wrong: government interference, administrative chaos, repeated regional disappointment and, in 2022, one of the deadliest stadium disasters in the history of the sport.

Today, Indonesia is a regional champion – and football’s world governing body FIFA is talking about bringing even more of its biggest tournaments to the country.