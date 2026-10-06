News analysis
From FIFA suspension to prized partner: Has Indonesia fixed its football?
- Indonesia has improved its football reputation by repairing ties with FIFA and winning the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, signaling progress despite past administrative and safety issues.
- The national team’s competitiveness is boosted by recruiting overseas players of Indonesian heritage trained in European systems, enhancing skills and match temperament.
- Experts warn that relying on diaspora players is a short-term fix; sustainable success needs better youth development, coaching, and infrastructure within Indonesia’s football system.
AI generated
JAKARTA -- For years, Indonesia’s football story was defined by what went wrong: government interference, administrative chaos, repeated regional disappointment and, in 2022, one of the deadliest stadium disasters in the history of the sport.
Today, Indonesia is a regional champion – and football’s world governing body FIFA is talking about bringing even more of its biggest tournaments to the country.