From ceramah to chatbots: Malaysian political parties turn to AI tools to analyse, engage voters

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Political parties in Malaysia are increasingly turning to digital tools to analyse voter behaviour, shape narratives and deliver more targeted messages to spe­cific voter groups.

PETALING JAYA – The banners and bunting are not up, nomination day is yet unknown and campaigning has not officially started, but political parties in Malaysia are already laying the groundwork.

And a lot of it involves artificial intelligence (AI).

As Johor and Negeri Sembilan gear up for state elections, political parties are increasingly turning to digital tools to analyse voter behaviour, shape narratives and deliver more targeted messages to spe­cific voter groups.

MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon said AI will be a key tool in the coming polls as parties race to harness data and digital campaigning to reach ­voters, especially the young.

MCA is a component party of Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Chong said parties could no longer rely solely on traditional ethods, with AI used to integrate voter data, track hot-button issues in real time and shape messaging across platforms.

“AI will clearly enhance our efficiency, whether in party ope­rations or in elections. Political parties can no longer operate without AI,” he said, adding that MCA’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur had already become “inseparable” from the technology.

He said AI is consolidating data previously held in silos – electoral rolls, membership databases, historical records and internal surveys – and turning them into usable insights for campaign teams.

“We upload them to our AI platform, and it integrates these datasets and analyses them for us, giving us sharper results.

“When we deal with issues, we now have solid data to rely on, and can grasp current affairs and broader trends much faster.”

Umno Youth secretary Hafiz Ariffin said AI will help parties produce content more efficiently, from generating images and pos­ters to helping supporters verify claims made by political rivals.

New formats such as songs, memes, animation and issue-based explainers could also widen voter engagement, particularly among younger constituents.

However, he stressed that digital tools could not replace traditional campaigning.

“Physical campaigning is still vital to ensure the support is genuine out there.

“We want to evaluate the relationship between us and thevoters.”

PKR has gone further, introdu­cing a digital campaign system known as Teras for all future elections.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim, a PKR veteran leader, said deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar is overseeing the platform, which uses AI to modernise campaig­ning and strengthen voter outreach.

While posters, flags and cera­mah remain necessary, Hassan argued that digital tools offer opportunities to reach voters more effectively.

Opposition Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz expects digital campaigning to grow in importance but said technology would complement rather than replace traditional methods.

“AI can be used for data analysis, sentiment mapping and more precise message delivery to specific voter segments,” he said, cautioning that it must be used ethically and not to spread false information.

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s recent social media activity reflects the party’s continued reliance on both physical outreach and digital engagement.

Over the past three days, he has travelled across Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis to meet grassroots members while using Facebook to disseminate the ­party’s message to a wider audience.

Selangor DAP chairman Ng Sze Han said younger and first-time voters have become a more influential bloc following the implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration, promp­ting the party to strengthen its digital capabilities.

“I don’t see it as digital versus traditional; we need both,” he said, adding that the party is exploring AI for analysis and communication across a multi­lingual society. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK