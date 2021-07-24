From bath salts to free meals - incentives for the elderly to get jabs

Countries are ramping up Covid-19 vaccination drives to encourage people, especially the elderly, to get their shots as the Delta variant surges around the world.

Here are some efforts to incentivise seniors to get vaccinated.

SOUTH KOREA

Fully vaccinated seniors in Jung-gu district in Seoul are allowed to utilise public swimming pools as part of the government's incentive to encourage more people to get inoculated.

The district also offers free meals and has reopened its welfare and community centres to the elderly who have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses.

THE PHILIPPINES

Since June 16, fully vaccinated seniors are exempted from stay-home orders and allowed to venture outside, provided they practise social distancing and wear face masks and face shields.

Some local governments have even rewarded the elderly who are fully inoculated with gift certificates worth 1,000 pesos (S$27).

Health personnel are also deployed to the homes of vulnerable seniors such as those who are ill and bedridden so that they can be vaccinated.

JAPAN

Some municipalities in Japan have dangled free bath salts, shopping coupons and taxi fare subsidies to encourage the elderly to get their jabs.

BRITAIN

Since Dec 31 last year, doctors are being paid an extra £10 (S$18.70) by the National Health Service for every care home resident they vaccinate against Covid-19.

The elderly are allowed to receive their jabs in their own homes if they are unable to get to a vaccination centre.

JAMAICA

As of July 15, Jamaican citizens aged 60 and above who are fully vaccinated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness have been eligible to apply for a cash grant of J$10,000 (S$88) from the government.