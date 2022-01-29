Fresh surge in Indonesia but health system coping well

Indonesia has reported a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, believed to be largely triggered by the less severe Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, officials reported 9,905 new infections, the highest daily tally since August last year when the country struggled to cope with a wave of cases involving the more severe and deadly Delta strain. In July, the number of cases peaked at over 56,000 a day.

Jakarta reported the most cases yesterday, totalling 4,558, followed by the neighbouring provinces of West Java and Banten with 2,313 and 1,754 infections, respectively.

The number of people hospitalised has also gathered pace, rising from 8 per cent on Jan 3 to 41 per cent on Thursday. West Java's bed occupancy rate (BOR) was 16 per cent, while Banten's was 11 per cent, in line with the national BOR.

President Joko Widodo has called on those infected but not displaying symptoms to self-isolate for five days, and those with symptoms to use telemedicine services, visit a doctor or the nearest health community centre.

"Consequently, the burden on health community centres and hospitals is reduced. It is important to allow our health facilities to focus more on handling patients with severe symptoms or those who have other diseases and require intensive care," he said yesterday.

Indonesia reported its first Omicron case in mid-December, and the first deaths from the variant last week.

The first fatality was a 54-year-old woman who had just returned from the Netherlands. She was vaccinated. The second victim was a 64-year-old man who was not vaccinated. Both had other underlying issues, including diabetes.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a press conference on Thursday that he was optimistic the latest Covid-19 wave would be manageable as infections attributable to the Omicron variant were milder than others.

"The hospitalisation is low and the fatalities are also low. Most people infected by Omicron can be treated at home while self-isolating," Mr Budi said.