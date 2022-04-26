Fresh questions about flood mitigation efforts as Kuala Lumpur inundated again

KUALA LUMPUR - Flash flooding in the Malaysian capital on Monday (April 25) - for the second time in two months - has again raised questions about the country's flood management system.

As many as 11 of Kuala Lumpur's main roads were submerged on Monday evening following two hours of incessant rain. The water subsided a few hours later.

Early last month, heavy rains also led to similar flooding that crippled the city centre. Separately, four people were killed in a landslide in a suburb in Selangor state.

In December, large parts of Malaysia were hit by deadly floods that left 54 people dead. The greater Klang Valley region - which consists of Kuala Lumpur and large parts of Selangor - was the worst hit, with 25 deaths and RM3.1 billion (S$980 million) in property damage.

The MP for Kepong, a constituency in Kuala Lumpur, Mr Lim Lip Eng from the opposition Democratic Action Party, on Tuesday called for heads to roll over the recurrent floods in the capital. "Enough is enough. Every time there is a downpour for even half an hour, Kuala Lumpur residents are not spared from massive floods. Their cars will have to go through major repairs," Mr Lim said.

He criticised the lack of explanation from the authorities over the flooding despite the fact that billions of taxpayer funds had been spent on flood mitigation efforts in recent years.

Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man on Tuesday said that the overall implementation of Malaysia's flood mitigation efforts, which began more than a decade ago, were divided into four phases.

He said the overall cost of the mitigation projects was "very high" and as such the construction of the Smart tunnel - a 9.7km stormwater drainage tunnel - was only the first of the four phases. The tunnel was completed in 2007.

Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim said that in the 12th Malaysia Plan, the government had allocated RM50.96 million for 116 flood mitigation projects in Kuala Lumpur alone.

The government previously spent RM1.4 billion on aid following the December floods and announced another RM15 billion in flood mitigation efforts nationwide.

The flooding in December was caused by incessant rain which lasted for more than two days- with the amount of rainfall measured equalling the average rainfall recorded for a month in areas such as Kuala Lumpur.

The government blamed the disaster on what it dubbed as a "once-in-a-century" event due to the amount of rainfall, but admitted to shortcomings in the disaster management systems within the country.