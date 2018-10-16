French terror suspect dies in road accident en route to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A French terror suspect who was among the students detained last month at a religious centre linked with deviant Salafi Jihadi teaching in Perlis died last Friday (Oct 12) in a road mishap en route to Kuala Lumpur.

Mickael Alain Louvier suffered injuries to his head and lungs during the accident along the North-South Expressway near Bukit Beruntung at around 3.27pm on Friday.

It is learnt that the accident occurred when one of the tyres of a van transporting Louvier and the other terror suspects burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Sources said Louvier was being transported from Perlis along with three other French terror suspects from the same learning centre at that time.

"The suspects were escorted by seven Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism officers. All of them were rushed to the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Kuala Kubu Baru Hospital and Selayang Hospital for treatment," a source said on Monday (Oct 15).

Two police personnel who suffered serious injuries are still being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital and Selayang Hospital.

"The rest of the policemen suffered multiple injuries but they are not life threatening. The three other terror suspects also suffered light injuries," said the source.

The remains of Louvier were transported to Bukit Ketri in Perlis, where a funeral was held at the Masjid Mahmudiah Muslim Cemetery on Sunday, another source said.

Louvier and the other three French terror suspects were among eight men detained for terrorist links with groups in Yemen and they had allegedly been planning to spread Salafi Jihadi extremist teachings in the region by making Malaysia its central hub.

Under the guise of an Islamic learning centre in Perlis, the cult aims to recruit new members and promote their teachings, which permit the killing of non-Muslims and even Muslims who do not follow their ways.

Bukit Aman's Counter Terrorism Division arrested the suspects in Perlis, Kuala Lumpur and Johor on Sept 24.