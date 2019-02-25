Freed Indonesian terror convict dies of heart attack

Indonesian terror convict Noim Bashir, released from prison last Tuesday after serving a six-year sentence, died of a heart attack just days after walking free.

Mr Noim, a nephew of hardline cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, the alleged mastermind of the 2012 Bali bombings, died at a hospital in Solo, Central Java, on Saturday at 9pm. He was 45 years old.

Mr Noim's wife, Ms Nunik, said he was on his way to a friend's wedding when he complained of pain in the chest and headed to the hospital instead. She said her husband had long suffered from asthma.

Ms Nunik told local media: "When he arrived at the emergency room, he was no longer conscious."

She added that in the eyes of his family, her husband had fought for the rights of the Muslim community.

An hour before his death, Mr Noim had met Mr Abdul Rohim Bashir, Abu Bakar Bashir's third son.

Mr Noim was sentenced to six years in prison after he was found guilty of involvement in a terror outfit. He was initially set to be released from prison in May, but earned a three-month sentence reduction.

Controversy raged last month when President Joko Widodo considered releasing Abu Bakar on "humanitarian" grounds because of the 80-year-old's poor health.

He soon backed down on plans to free Abu Bakar without conditions, stressing that the cleric must pledge allegiance to the nation and to the state ideology, Pancasila, before he could walk free.

Abu Bakar has thus far refused to do so.