Extreme weather: Freak storm damages homes in Malaysian township

IPOH • Many homes in a township in Ipoh were damaged during a freak storm on Sunday evening.

Roof tiles were blown off while electricity poles were felled in the incident that occurred at about 6.40pm in Taman Tasek Damai and Kampung Tawas. Ipoh is capital city of Malaysia's northern Perak state.

The authorities have yet to determine how many households were affected in the storm, but pictures showed several houses had their roofs blown away or badly damaged.

Some residents had described the incident as being hit by a "tornado".

Canteen operator Cheah Kim, who is in her 50s, said that although it was only drizzling, the wind was very strong. She said: "I saw my neighbour's roof being blown away. My own roof and ceiling have given way. I was fortunate not to be injured."

Housewife Teoh Boh Chee said it was the first time she had experienced such an incident. Her roof was badly damaged while the ceiling in her house gave way, she added.

Ipoh Barat Member of Parliament M. Kulasegaran advised residents to lodge police reports over the incident. "They can ask their state assemblyman to assist them to get aid from the state government," he said.

Ipoh City Councillor Albert Ho said the Kampung Tawas community hall has been opened for residents to seek shelter if they have nowhere to go.

"I understand that some seniors will have nowhere to go, while some will decline or will go to their relatives' house," he said.

