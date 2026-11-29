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JAKARTA – Indonesian police have arrested four teenage girls as suspects in the death of a female high school student, in a bullying case that has provoked outrage in the South-east Asian country, a spokesman said Nov 29.

Police in East Java’s Malang City said the 17-year-old victim was brutally assaulted on the evening of Nov 25 after two of the four suspects picked her up from her parents’ house.

They rode with her on a motorbike to a nearby location where she was dragged off the vehicle by two waiting girls and beaten with punches and kicks until losing consciousness, according to police chief Danang Setiyo Pambudi.

Initial forensic examination had determined the victim died of asphyxiation, he added.

On Nov 29, police spokesman Jules Abraham Abast said the suspects – all aged between 16 and 17 – had been in police detention since Nov 27 after eyewitness interrogations.

“They are classified as children in conflict with the law. They will not be allowed to sit their school examinations for the time being as they were still undergoing intensive questioning,” Abast said in a statement.

The suspects, one of whom tried to flee before she was arrested, allegedly took the victim to a nearby hospital after failed attempts to revive her.

Late on the evening of Nov 27 , locals angered by the case stormed a residential complex where one of the suspects lived, clashing with police and burning two of their vehicles.

The situation was considered under control by the morning of Nov 28 .

Provincial police chief Dekananto Eko Purwono said the authorities were looking into the existence of two videos that allegedly showed previous assaults by the suspects on the same victim. AFP