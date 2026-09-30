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Four Singaporeans hurt after car crashes into drain on Cameron Highlands-Simpang Pulai road

Four Singaporeans were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a drain along the Cameron Highlands-Simpang Pulai road on Sept 30.

IPOH – Four Singaporeans were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a drain along the Cameron Highlands-Simpang Pulai road near Kampung Pergom.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said a distress call was received at 3.45pm on Sept 30.

He said the victims were three men aged 19, 20 and 21, and a 21-year-old woman.

He said three of the victims, who suffered minor injuries, were freed from the vehicle by members of the public before firefighters arrived.

“The fourth victim, a 20-year-old man, was trapped in the driver’s seat,” he said in a statement today.

He said firefighters from the Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at 3.57pm and used specialised rescue tools to free the trapped victim, who also suffered minor injuries to his leg.

“All four victims received initial treatment from Health Ministry personnel, assisted by Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel, before being taken to a hospital in an ambulance.”

Eight firefighters, along with five police personnel and four Health Ministry personnel, were involved in the operation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK