Four nabbed after water pollution leads to supply cut in Selangor and KL

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian authorities yesterday remanded for six days four factory managers who are suspected of involvement in a water pollution case that caused the water supply to be cut for millions of people in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

The Selangor Chief Minister said that the factory in Rawang district will be demolished as there was no planning permission for it to be built.

Media reports said the vehicle maintenance factory allegedly poured used industrial oil into drains that flowed into Sungai Gong, one of the rivers where water is treated and later piped to homes, industries and offices.

Four water treatment plants in Selangor were shut down on Thursday. Bernama news agency said 1.2 million consumer accounts were affected by the shutdown.

Selangor police chief Noor Azam Jamaludin said the four suspects, aged between 50 and 60, are brothers who have been managing the factory since their father's death, Bernama reported.

Minister for Environment and Water Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, vowed yesterday that those behind the incident will be charged in court this week.

Public anger has boiled over in recent days, especially after people learnt that the same company was fined RM60,000 (S$19,700) in March for the same offence.

Selangor and the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur share the same water resources, supplied by rivers and reservoirs in Selangor. Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are the most densely populated areas in Malaysia, with about seven million people.

Pictures on social media show thousands of people in many areas queueing to fill up pails and bottles from water tankers. Bottled water flew off the shelves in supermarkets.

On social media, some members of the public questioned why the government did not shut down the company after it committed a similar offence in March. Others wanted the government to shut down the factory permanently.

Several dozen people from Parti Islam SeMalaysia turned up outside the factory for a peaceful demonstration. Reacting to public anger, Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said yesterday that his state government will instruct the factory to vacate the land.

"We have asked the owner to rehabilitate the land. The building has to be demolished," he told a news conference, as quoted by the Free Malaysia Today website.

He added that the Selangor government has asked for water and electricity supply to the factory to be severed to prevent it from restarting operations. Officials from Pengurusan Air Selangor (Selangor Water Management) had said on Friday that the four plants would likely be able to serve consumers again only from tomorrow.

But there was good news yesterday, as the company announced that it has restarted the flow of water from its treatment plants to some homes beginning at noon, Malaysiakini news site reported.

The progressive restoration of water to consumers will take place until tomorrow to 667 areas, or 51.6 per cent of the total affected areas.

Under the first phase, the majority of affected areas within the Kuala Selangor, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Hulu Selangor districts will see their water supply restored by the end of tomorrow. The majority of areas in Petaling and Klang districts will see their water supply restored only under phase two, between tomorrow and Tuesday.