Four brothers plead not guilty to polluting river that caused water-supply cuts in KL, Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Four brothers said to be responsible for polluting a river in Selangor state that led to water-supply disruption affecting over a million people, on Tuesday (Sept 15) pleaded not guilty to the charge at the Sessions Court here.

The four brothers, directors of a vehicle maintenance company, and a workshop manager, were charged with polluting Sungai Gong in Rawang district, causing the disruption of water supply to 1.2 million consumer accounts in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor early this month.

The four accused are Yip Kok Weng, 60, Yip Kok Mun, 58, Yip Kok Wai, 52, and Yip Kok Kuin, 50, along with manager Ho Voon Leong, 59.

The five were jointly charged with mischief by injury to works of irrigation near the Yip Chee Seng & Sons workshop that led to water pollution in Sungai Gong.

They were also charged with discharging scheduled waste without a licence, into the environment leading to pollution.

The offences were allegedly committed at the premises of Yip Chee Seng & Sons between Sept 2 and 3.

If convicted under a section of the Penal Code, the men could face a jail sentence of between five and 30 years, or a fine, or both.

If convicted under the environmental Act, they face a fine not exceeding RM100,000 (S$32,900), or a jail sentence not exceeding five years, or both.

Sessions Court judge Syafeera Said refused to grant bail to the accused and fixed Oct 27 for mention.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Iskandar Ahmad asked the court not to exercise its discretion to grant bail to the accused as they are charged with a non-bailable offence.

He added that the incident had caused hardship to many in Klang Valley due to five days of water-supply cuts.

Mr Mohamad Iskandar also noted that the company owned by the brothers had been fined in March this year.