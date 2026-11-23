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Four 1MDB-linked art pieces to be exhibited at Malaysia’s National Art Gallery

The works are in the custody of Malaysia’s National Art Gallery, and are being safeguarded ahead of their eventual showing.

PETALING JAYA – Four works of art linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal and returned to Malaysia will be exhibited to the public once conservation work is completed, said the country’s National Art Gallery.

These are currently under the gallery’s care and custody, and are being safeguarded ahead of their eventual showing.

The gallery said conservation work was necessary to ensure the pieces were in suitable condition for public display.

“This process is important to preserve the artworks and ensure their long-term protection,” said the gallery’s corporate communications representative in a response to The Star.

While no exhibition date has been confirmed, the gallery said it looked forward to presenting the works to the public “in the near future”, with further details to be announced in due course.

“At present, there are no plans to impose an admission fee for viewing the paintings.”

The gallery also said the exhibition would serve an educational purpose, allowing visitors to learn more about the art.

“The display will provide an opportunity for visitors to view these significant works firsthand while learning more about their history and significance,” it said.

These paintings – Pablo Picasso’s L’Ecuyere et les clowns (1961), Joan Miro’s Composition (1953), Maurice Utrillo’s Maison de rendez-vous de chasse de Henri IV, Rue St Vincent, Montmartre (1934) and Balthus’ Etude pour femme couchee (1948) – were repatriated in April as part of the country’s 1MDB asset recovery efforts.

The paintings were previously owned by former 1MDB lawyer Jasmine Loo and have an estimated combined value of US$198,125 (S$255,500).

On the remaining eight paintings expected to be returned by the end of 2026 , the gallery said it was fully prepared to receive, safeguard and manage the pieces upon their arrival.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had announced in May that the eight paintings, worth more than RM120 million (S$37.7 million), were expected to be recovered by year-end through cooperation with foreign authorities, particularly the United States.

However, the gallery said it was not in a position to confirm whether the timeline remained on track, as the return of the artwork was subject to the relevant parties involved.

The gallery said it had held discussions with relevant stakeholders to clarify the status and responsibilities concerning the 1MDB-related art, including its role in their custody, management and exhibition.

Following these discussions, it said, the National Art Gallery “has been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding and exhibiting” the artwork.

As the paintings had been acquired using public funds, the gallery said that it recognised its responsibility to ensure their proper care, preservation and management. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK