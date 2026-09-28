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Formula 1 return to Malaysia will drive business in Sepang

Authorities and tourism players are preparing to turn the influx into wider commercial opportunities.

SEPANG – The roar of Formula 1 engines will soon return to Sepang, Selangor, much to the delight of race fans and providing the state a golden opportunity to turn the international motorsport event into a major economic windfall for local businesses and tourism.

The three-day F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from Oct 2 to 4 is expected to draw more than 110,000 spectators, with the Immigration Department estimating that the number of foreign visitors could reach 300,000.

With massive crowds set to descend on Sepang and the surrounding areas, authorities and tourism players are preparing to turn the influx into wider commercial opportunities.

Sepang MP Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said infrastructure improvements were carried out to ensure the district was ready to handle increased traffic and visitor numbers.

She said road improvement works including resurfacing, maintenance, safety upgrades, lighting and related facility enhancements were undertaken by Public Works Department.

“The Federal Government spent RM16million (S$5 million) to upgrade roads in and around Sepang – FT26, FT27, FT29 and FT34, while the state government provided RM1.5mil to upgrade Jalan B48,” she said.

Aiman Athirah added that the return of F1 was expected to generate activity across tourism, hospitality, transport, food and beverage sectors and for other local businesses.

“Visitors, racing teams and technical personnel are expected to increase demand for accommodation and services in Sepang and nearby areas, including Cyberjaya, Putrajaya and greater Klang Valley,” she said.

She added that the event offered an opportunity to promote destinations beyond the circuit, including Pantai Bagan Lalang, Sungai Pelek, Dengkil, eco-tourism sites and community-based tourism.

“Sungai Pelek’s dragon fruit industry and the cultural heritage of the Mah Meri Orang Asli community are among local attractions that can be showcased to visitors.

“F1 is not just about car racing but also a platform to strengthen Malaysia’s international image, attract high-value tourism, create economic opportunities, promote technology and engineering and inspire the younger generation,” Aiman Athirah said.

Local businesses are already rolling out promotions to capture the race crowds.

HL Dragon Fruit Eco Farm and Restaurant founder Lydia Goh said a 10% to 20% discount would be offered to visitors who present their Bahrain GP tickets.

Goh said at the farm, visitors could explore the dragon fruit orchards and museum detailing the history of its cultivation in the area.

“Our restaurant is known for its farm-to-table concept offering unique dishes made from dragon fruit and its plant.

“We expect F1 fans to extend their stay after the race, and hence our promotions will run from Oct 1 to 15,” she said.

Showcasing the country

Tourism Malaysia will be using the international profile of the race to showcase the country’s cultural and tourism offerings through Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 running until Oct 4.

Held as part of Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 and in conjunction with the Bahrain GP, the festival will feature activities at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Sama-Sama Hotel.

Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general (promotions) Mohd Akbal Setia said the event was designed to harness the international appeal of motorsport to introduce visitors to Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage.

“The festival features two main components – Colours of Speed and Colours of Art and Culture.

“Colours of Speed will feature motorsport-themed attractions including racing memorabilia, autographed items and a showcase of supercars.

“A simulator competition at IOI City Mall Putrajaya allows the public to compete through qualifying stages for a place in the final, with prizes on offer.

“Colours of Art and Culture will highlight Malaysia’s multicultural heritage through traditional music and dance performances, handicrafts and interactive activities.”

Mohd Akbal added that a major highlight would be the Colours of Parade at the mall on Oct 3, featuring 1,500 dancers and cultural performers representing different regions and communities across Malaysia.

“The parade will showcase traditional music, colourful costumes, dance and other cultural expressions, offering visitors an overview of the country’s diverse heritage,” he said.

Food to draw visitors

Selangor is also putting food at the centre of its tourism push.

Tourism Selangor chief executive officer Chua Yee Ling said the Bahrain GP would boost tourist arrivals, strengthen Selangor’s position as a tourism gateway and generate positive economic spillover for local businesses and the tourism industry.

“We are participating in the publicity committee under Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and Tourism Malaysia.

“Tourism Selangor will be organising Selangor Mega Food Festival 2026 at Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA from Oct 2 to 4 to welcome F1 tourists with a taste of Malaysia.

Tourism Selangor corporate communications manager Ahmad Nazri Tashriq Rahmat said the three-day festival would bring together over 50 local food vendors, lifestyle entrepreneurs and tourism industry players.

With the venue located some 11km from SIC, he said it would serve as a tourism activation alongside the F1 event, giving visitors an opportunity to experience Selangor’s food, culture, lifestyle and tourism products.

“We want visitors to explore Selangor, taste local food, discover our heritage and visit the many tourism destinations available across the state.

“The festival will feature local favourites including nasi ambeng, punten, satay Kajang and rojak Klang.

“Food allows us to introduce Selangor in a very direct and meaningful way.

“Visitors can enjoy the food while discovering the stories, traditions and communities that have shaped our gastronomic identity,” he said.

He added that the food offerings would be separated across several zones, covering traditional state cuisine, viral and urban food, among others.

Ahmad Nazri said tourism operators and industry players would also be present to promote the state’s destinations, activities and travel experiences.

“The festival programme will include food exhibitions and sales, demonstrations, eating competitions, do-it-yourself workshops, traditional games and interactive sports activities.

“Visitors will be able to obtain information on tourism products and destinations, allowing them to plan trips around Selangor beyond the festival,” he said.

Sports tourism boost

Selangor youth, sports and entrepreneurship committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the Bahrain GP was a valuable opportunity to strengthen Malaysia’s sports tourism industry and its position as a world-class sporting events destination.

“Selangor stands to benefit significantly across multiple sectors,” he said.

“Major international events like F1 bring in visitors from around the world, creating positive spillover effects for the tourism, hospitality, retail, food and beverage and transport sectors.

“It also provides an opportunity to showcase Selangor’s infrastructure, connectivity and attractions to a global audience.”

Najwan hopes the return of F1 will encourage more international sporting events to choose Selangor and Malaysia as their destination.

“At the same time, it can inspire greater interest among young Malaysians in motorsports, engineering and careers within the sports industry.

“Ultimately, events of this scale are not just about competition on the track.

“They also contribute to economic activity, tourism growth and Malaysia’s international profile,” he said.

Demand for hotels

The expected influx has already been felt by the hospitality sector, with hotels in Sepang and neighbouring areas seeing strong demand during the early booking period.

On Aug 4, The Star reported that hotels in Sepang and Putrajaya were recording high demand, in the article titled “F1 fever fuels hotel bookings”.

At the time, Malaysian Association of Hotels vice-president CS Lim said some hotels had reached full capacity.

Selangor Malaysia Budget and Business Hotel Association secretary-general Grace Chin Zhi Hu said demand for accommodation in Sepang was high and had extended to nearby areas such as Putrajaya.

“Following the initial announcement of the return of F1, many hotels in and around the circuit area experienced very strong demand, with most properties reaching full occupancy for the race period, especially during the early booking phase,” she said.

While cancellations estimated at about 15 have been recorded as the event drew closer – partly attributed to guests being unable to secure race tickets – Chin said the return of F1 was expected to generate positive spillover effects for the wider hospitality and tourism sector.

For details on Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026, visit https://www.malaysia.travel/events/citrawarna-speed-festival-2026 THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK