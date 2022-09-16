Former veteran Malaysian minister Samy Vellu dies at 86

PETALING JAYA - One of Malaysia's longest-serving Cabinet ministers, Mr S. Samy Vellu, has died at the age of 86.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, former Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) president S. Subramaniam said he had been informed of the news by Tun Samy Vellu's son, Mr Vell Paari. He did not reveal the cause of death.

"To many of us, he was the ultimate mentor. His contribution to the nation and the Indian community will be permanently etched in our memories," said Datuk Seri Subramaniam of Mr Samy Vellu.

Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Wee Ka Siong said Mr Samy Vellu's demise was a great loss to society and the country.

"The services and sacrifices of the late Samy Vellu during his tenure as MIC president and Cabinet minister will always be remembered," Datuk Seri Wee said on Facebook.

Mr Samy Vellu was president of the MIC for a record 31 years until 2010.

The MIC and MCA were key component parties of the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition which ruled Malaysia from its independence.

BN lost power in 2018 but again became part of the ruling alliance two years later.

Mr Samy Vellu, a larger-than-life character known for his controversial statements and his thick crop of hair, dominated Indian politics in Malaysia for decades after joining the party in 1959.

He was also a key loyalist of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who was prime minister for 22 years to 2003 when he was leading the BN coalition.

Mr Samy Vellu was a long-serving works minister, and also served as minister for energy, communications and posts, for a total of 29 years until he lost his parliamentary seat in the 2008 General Election.