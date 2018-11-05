Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman expected to be charged with corruption over timber concessions

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman is expected to face up to 35 charges of corruption when he is brought to court on Monday (Nov 5).

He is expected to be charged in connection with several cases involving timber concessions in Sabah.

Sources at the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission said that the amount involved is around US$63 million (S$86.68 million).

The 67-year old Sungai Sibuga assemblyman is expected to be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court in Jalan Duta at 2pm.

He was summoned to the MACC headquarters at 8.30am.

MACC deputy chief commissioned (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed that Mr Musa will be charged.