Former prisoner of war who helped transform Vietnam

HANOI • The site of the "Hanoi Hilton", the notorious prison where Mr John McCain endured years of brutal treatment as a prisoner of war, now houses a high-end hotel and office complex where Vietnamese sip cappuccinos and shop for US-branded golf equipment.

Mr McCain, a maverick Republican, who died on Saturday after battling brain cancer, ended up in Hoa Lo Prison after he was shot down on a bombing run during the Vietnam War 51 years ago. Its transformation over the years is one sign of the late senator's legacy in the South-east Asian nation.

"Because of John McCain, the US and Vietnam were able to reconnect," said Mr Adam Sitkoff, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi. The investment and trade that followed helped transform Vietnam. "In the past two decades, the per capita income of Vietnamese has more than quadrupled," said Mr Sitkoff. "It's a big part of his legacy."

In the decades following the conflict, Mr McCain was relentless in pushing the US government to normalise diplomatic and economic relations with its former enemy.

Though a critic of the nation's one-party system and human rights record, Mr McCain nonetheless sought closer ties and became a popular figure for many in the country.

After news of his death broke, Vietnamese who once scrambled into air shelters as American bombs rained down on Hanoi mourned the senator's passing.

Mr Hoang Manh Cuong, 60, recalled running to Hanoi's Truc Bach Lake in 1967 when news spread that the American pilot had been captured there. Yesterday morning, he bowed and prayed at a concrete monument to the former US senator beside the lake, which residents have turned into a makeshift shrine with flowers and incense.

