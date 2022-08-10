Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos gets state burial

MANILA • Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos, a soldier regarded as one of the country's most effective leaders ever, was interred at the National Heroes Cemetery yesterday in a sombre state burial.

A low-flying military helicopter dropped flowers as a wagon bearing the flag-draped coffin containing an urn with Mr Ramos' ashes rolled through the leafy cemetery grounds, lined with white crosses marking the tombs of dead soldiers also buried at the site.

Incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr joined Mr Ramos' widow and relatives as the silver urn was lowered into the ground after a military parade and a 21-gun salute.

A career soldier who oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace in the turbulent years that followed the dictatorship of Mr Marcos Jr's father and namesake, Mr Ramos died last month aged 94.

Known as "Steady Eddie" for his unflappable demeanour during the country's regular moments of upheaval, he guided the Philippines with a sure hand from 1992 to 1998.

A graduate of the prestigious West Point military academy in the United States, he experienced overseas deployments in the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

He became commander of the Philippine Constabulary - the key institution that enforced the brutal repression of dissent after Marcos Sr declared martial law in 1972.

Mr Ramos broke from Marcos Sr in February 1986, throwing his support behind a group of young military officers who had holed up in a Manila military camp after their plot to topple the Marcos government in a coup was discovered.

Coming amid popular outrage over the 1983 murder of opposition leader Benigno Aquino and massive regime cheating in a snap election, the events led to a peaceful "People Power" revolt that sent Marcos Sr into exile.

