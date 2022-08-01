Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos dies, aged 94

MANILA • Former Philippine president Fidel Ramos, who oversaw a rare period of steady growth and peace that won him a reputation as one of the country's most effective leaders ever, has died aged 94, his family said yesterday.

The career military man who guided the Philippines with a sure hand from 1992 to 1998 was the first Protestant to win the top office in the overwhelmingly Catholic nation.

Like other top officials of his generation, Mr Ramos played a role in the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos, which saw thousands killed and arbitrarily imprisoned.

The Ramos family said it was profoundly saddened to announce the patriarch's death. The cause was not released.

Lawmakers, former politicians and the new administration posted tributes on social media.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the family of former president Fidel Valdez Ramos who passed away... having lived a full life as a military officer and public servant," said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. "The legacy of his presidency will always be cherished and will be forever enshrined in the hearts of our grateful nation."

The European Union delegation in the Philippines expressed its condolences, describing Mr Ramos as a "dedicated statesman" and "pillar of democracy".

A graduate of the prestigious West Point military academy in the United States, Mr Ramos had a lengthy career in the armed forces, including combat against communist guerrillas, and was deployed in the Korean War as part of the Philippine contingent.

He was later commander of the paramilitary Philippine Constabulary - the key institution that enforced the brutal repression of dissent after the senior Marcos declared martial law in 1972.

Mr Ramos' moment of truth came in February 1986, when popular outrage peaked over the murder of opposition leader Benigno Aquino and massive regime cheating in a snap election.

He joined the rebellion of a group of military officers, which resulted in the peaceful "People Power" revolt that exiled the dictator and ushered in Mrs Corazon Aquino as president. She appointed Mr Ramos as military chief and then defence secretary. In 1992, Mr Ramos won the presidential election with Mrs Aquino's endorsement.