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Former Negeri Sembilan chief minister Ismail asks for space, time after resigning: Bernama

SEREMBAN, Malaysia – Journalists have gathered at several locations, including the Menteri Besar’s office, as they await further developments in the political crisis in Negeri Sembilan.

This follows Ismail Lasim’s resignation as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar (chief minister) on Nov 16 .

However, Ismail said in a brief message that he would not be meeting the media for the time being.

“I apologise, but I am unable to meet reporters for now. I will not be holding a press conference or issuing any media statement. Thank you,” he told Bernama in a WhatsApp message on Nov 17 .

He also asked for space and time following his resignation.

On Nov 16 , Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir said BN chairman and UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had received a copy of Ismail’s resignation letter submitted to the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The resignation must be submitted to Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz, and will only take effect upon his consent, said the comptroller of the Royal Household.

Ismail, 67, who is also the Juasseh assemblyman, was sworn in as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar on Aug 2.

In the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, BN won 18 seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) secured seven, allowing the two coalitions to form the state government with a two-thirds majority. BERNAMA