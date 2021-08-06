Former minister pleads not guilty to latest money laundering charges

JOHOR BARU • Malaysia's former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has been charged with two counts of money laundering at the Sessions Court in Johor Baru, involving a total of RM100,000 (S$32,000).

The 29-year-old, who is also the MP for Muar, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him before a judge yesterday.

According to the charge sheet, Syed Saddiq had transferred RM50,000 from his bank account to his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account - a high-yield savings account for indigenous Malaysians - on June 16, 2018, and another RM50,000 three days later.

The money was allegedly obtained through money laundering activities and the offence was said to have been committed at a bank in Taman Perling, Johor Baru.

The act would be an offence under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million or imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

The case was made by Deputy Public Prosecutors Wan Shaharuddin, Ahmad Akram Gharib and Mohd Afif Ali of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, while the accused was represented by Mr Gobind Singh, who is also MP for Puchong.

Mr Wan Shaharuddin asked the court to apply the same bail of RM300,000 against Syed Saddiq, imposed when he had faced separate charges at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court last month.

The prosecution also asked the court to transfer the case to Kuala Lumpur as the prosecution witnesses for the latest case were the same for the former case.

The court allowed all the prosecution's applications and set Sept 10 for the next mention of the case at the court in Kuala Lumpur.

On July 22, Syed Saddiq had claimed trial at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to two counts of corruption relating to criminal breach of trust (CBT) and misappropriation of monies involving funds belonged to his former party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

He pleaded not guilty.

According to the first charge, Syed Saddiq, as the youth leader of the party then, was entrusted with funds belonging to the party's youth wing Armada Malaysia and he allegedly committed CBT by withdrawing RM1 million using a cheque without the approval of Bersatu's top leadership.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank in KL Sentral on March 6 last year.

Syed Saddiq, who was the youngest minister to be appointed to Malaysia's Cabinet before the implosion of the Pakatan Harapan government, was charged under Section 405 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 406 of the same Code, and faces up to 10 years' jail, caning and a fine.

For the second charge, Syed Saddiq is accused of misappropriating RM120,000 of contribution funds belonging to Bersatu meant for the general election in 2018. He allegedly committed the offence at Maybank in Taman Pandan Jaya, KL in April that year.

The charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of between six months and five years, caning and a fine.

