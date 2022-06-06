Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin denies claiming majority support to be premier again

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has denied allegations that he is making an attempt to return as premier again.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said a few Opposition leaders had sought a meeting with the coalition. PN is a member in the Umno-led coalition government.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said he had met with leaders from various political parties except Barisan Nasional (BN), in order to find common ground ahead of the 15th General Election.

"I want to stress here that I have never told anyone that I have majority support from MPs. That allegation is untrue.

"What was discussed in the series of meetings with leaders is to find an understanding to take on GE15," said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president in a statement on Sunday (June 5).

Mr Muhyiddin described the meetings as "unofficial", adding that it came about after several leaders from political parties approached him after the Johor state election.

"Many are of the opinion that the best way to take on GE15 is to work out a one-on-one formula to face BN. BN's victory in the Melaka and Johor state elections was merely because votes were split between other parties. BN would not have garnered majority support, and in fact, support for the coalition did not increase."

Mr Muhyiddin said he took the initiative to reach out to political leaders except BN in order to exchange opinions regarding the one-on-one formula.

"I've taken this initiative after the Bersatu political bureau and supreme council agreed to it. I did not act alone," he added.

In the Johor polls last month, BN led the popular vote with 599,753 votes, followed by PN (334,457) and opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (284,969).

Similarly in the Melaka state election last November, BN led the popular vote with 599,753 votes, followed by PN (334,457) and PH (284,969).

Elaborating on the one-on-one formula, Mr Muhyiddin said the proposed method is a form of cooperation or electoral pact that does not involve the formation of new political coalitions.

Mr Muhyiddin said the proposed electoral pact would be based on one common agenda to ensure that BN does not return to power.

"I believe the majority of people reject kleptocracy and efforts must be made to stop BN from returning to power in this country," said Mr Muhyiddin.

Mr Muhyiddin said after taking into account the various views of political leaders, he is aware of the political stance of each party on this proposal.

Mr Muhyiddin said he is still open to the one-on-one formula, adding that this was part of unofficial talks between political parties.

"Bersatu is open to political parties except BN, in order to achieve a consensus regarding the best formula to take on GE15," he added.

Parti Warisan Sabah president Shafie Apdal - a key ally when Mr Muhyiddin's Bersatu was still part of the PH government - claimed at a rally on May 29 that Mr Muhyiddin said he could form a government with the backing of 119 MPs in the federal legislature, where two of the 222 seats are vacant.

Datuk Seri Shafie also claimed that he discussed the matter with Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who he said was agreeable to supporting Mr Muhyiddin.

"I told him (Muhyiddin), if you have the numbers, go ahead, I won't follow you," Mr Shafie had said.

Mr Shafie's revelation triggered responses from various BN leaders, among them former prime minister Najib Razak, who questioned whether top opposition had lied about the matter.

"Does this mean Anwar, (former premier) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Shafie lied and slandered Muhyiddin, who allegedly wanted to topple Ismail Sabri Yaakob to return as the prime minister," Najib asked.

Najib also questioned whether Mr Muhyiddin's denial meant that he did not succeed in obtaining the needed majority to be the premier again.

He then dared Mr Muhyiddin to prove that he had the support to be the prime minister again.

"You might not get 119 now, but try to push the button," said Najib. "After the 15th General Election, you might have 222."

Mr Muhyiddin was appointed prime minister following the fall of the PH government in March 2020.

After just 17 months in power, Mr Muhyiddin tendered his resignation in August last year after a group of Umno MPs led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi withdrew support for him.

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob was subsequently appointed prime minister, and signed an MOU for bipartisanship support with PH in September to restore political stability.