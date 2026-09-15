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Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin acquitted of 4 charges in graft trial

Former Malaysian prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin still faces three charges of using his position for a 25.3 million ringgit bribe for Bersatu.

KUALA LUMPUR – The High Court has acquitted former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of four charges in his graft trial linked to the Jana Wibawa programme.

The acquittal was on a charge of abusing his position for a 200 million ringgit (S$62.4 million) bribe and three counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

Justice Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin made the order of discharge and acquittal after allowing an application by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib.

The DPP told the court that the prosecution did not intend to proceed with the case according to Section 254(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The court hereby discharges and acquits the accused on four charges,” Justice Noor Ruwena said.

Muhyiddin, however, still faces three charges of using his position for a 25.3 million ringgit bribe for Bersatu from Nepturis Sdn Bhd, Mamfor Sdn Bhd and KCJ Engineering Sdn Bhd and its director Azman Yusoff. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK