Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir relaunches official website ‘Chedet’ to mark 101st birthday

Born on July 10, 1925, Dr Mahathir Mohamad served as Malaysia’s fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003 before returning as the country’s seventh prime minister from 2018 to 2020.

PETALING JAYA – Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has marked his 101st birthday by relaunching his official website, thechedet.com, with a refreshed design and updated content.

The revamped website serves as a platform for Mahathir’s articles, speeches, media statements, videos, books and photographs, while also allowing members of the public to leave birthday greetings.

Among the well-wishers was Saraswathi from Kuala Lumpur, who wrote: “Happy Birthday Tun. Happy 101st Birthday Tun! Today, we celebrate not only an extraordinary milestone but also a remarkable life devoted to service, leadership, and the pursuit of a better future.”

Grace Aisyah, also from Kuala Lumpur, thanked Mahathir for his “lifelong service and unwavering commitment to Malaysia”.

Noor Sa’adah Sha’ari from Ampang wished him continued good health and said his contributions to the nation would always be remembered.

The revamped website serves as a platform for Mahathir’s articles, speeches, media statements, videos, books and photographs. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM THECHEDET.COM

Born on July 10, 1925, Mahathir served as Malaysia’s fourth prime minister from 1981 to 2003 before returning as the country’s seventh prime minister from 2018 to 2020.

Known as the Father of Malaysia’s Development, Mahathir also holds the distinction of serving twice as Malaysia’s prime minister, earning him not only the country’s oldest former prime minister at 101, but also the longest-serving. THE STAR /ASIA NEWS NETWORK