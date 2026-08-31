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Former Malaysian MP quits DAP, says will keep promise to help ex-minister Khairy in general election

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Former Malaysian MP Ong Kian Ming said he is not planning to join another political party.

Former Malaysian MP Ong Kian Ming said he is not planning to join another political party.

PHOTO: ONGKIANMING/FACEBOOK

  • Former Malaysian MP Ong Kian Ming resigned from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) effective August 31 and will not join another political party or contest in the next general election.
  • Ong pledged to support ex-health minister Khairy Jamaluddin's campaign in GE16 if Khairy is given a seat to run in.
  • He plans to continue serving the country through his podcast, advisory roles, and collaboration with like-minded individuals rather than active politics.

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PETALING JAYA – Former Malaysian Member of Parliament Ong Kian Ming has resigned from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), effective Aug 31.

The former Bangi MP and DAP central executive committee (CEC) member said he is not planning to join another political party.

“I am not planning to join another political party in the near future, and I will not be seeking to contest as a candidate in the next general election.

“I remain committed to fulfilling the promise I made on Jan 10, 2026, to help Khairy Jamaluddin campaign in GE16, if he is given a seat to run in,” he said in a statement on Aug 31.

Khairy, Malaysia’s former health minister, was readmitted into Umno in April, three years after being sacked from the party.

Malaysia must hold its federal election by early 2028.

Ong also said he will continue serving the interest of the country through other means, including through his podcast, Are We OK?, various advisory positions and by working with like-minded people with common interests.

Ong joined the DAP in 2012 and served as MP for Serdang from 2013 to 2018 and Bangi from 2018 to 2022.

He was also the deputy investment, trade and industry minister from 2018 to 2020, an appointed member of the DAP CEC from 2019 to 2022, and an elected member of the Selangor DAP committee from 2018 to 2024. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.