Former Malaysian minister Tengku Adnan arrested by anti-graft agency over land deals

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Federal Territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has been arrested by Malaysia's anti-graft agency over dubious land deals involving Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The treasurer of former ruling party Umno was detained when he arrived at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday afternoon (Nov 14).

Tengku Adnan is to be charged over the dubious land deals on Thursday.

The MP for Putrajaya has denied any involvement in the land deals, saying that he had handed over land matters to the Prime Minister's Department.

The deals were scrutinised after allegations surfaced that property developers had bought swathes of prime land in the capital from the Federal Territories Ministry at low prices.

The land sales were believed to have taken place from 2012, under the former Barisan Nasional administration.

A special task force was set up by the new Pakatan Harapan government to probe the 97 transactions worth RM5.6 billion (S$1.8 billion) involving 273ha of DBKL land.

As of now, 14 of these deals have been terminated. The government has also clawed back RM149 million after renegotiating terms on another 15 land sales.