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The Malaysian Federal Court upheld former minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s acquittal on graft charges involving Armada funds.

PUTRAJAYA – Former Malaysian minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman remains a free man after the Federal Court upheld his acquittal on graft charges involving Armada funds.

The apex court dismissed the prosecution’s final appeal to reinstate the Muar Member of Parliament’s previous conviction and sentence, ruling that it lacked merit.

Two judges on the panel, Justice Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali and Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah, both affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal in acquitting Syed Saddiq.

The chairperson of the panel, Court of Appeal president Justice Abu Bakar Jais, held the dissenting judgment.

“You remain discharged and acquitted,” Justice Abu Bakar said on July 13.

Holding back emotions after the verdict, Syed Saddiq said his immediate priority now is not politics, but spending time with his family and planning the next chapter of his life with his fiancee, singer-actress Bella Astillah.

Syed Saddiq paid a heartfelt tribute to Bella, saying she stood firmly by his side even when his future remained uncertain.

“It is not easy because before she was with me, I was still considered guilty,” he said. “People forget that. Before the Court of Appeal’s unanimous decision, I was a convicted person. But she remained patient and stayed by my side.”

He said the unwavering support of Bella gave him the strength to endure the six-year legal battle.

Syed Saddiq also expressed his gratitude to his constituents in Muar, saying they continued to place their trust in him despite the criminal proceedings hanging over him before the 2022 general election.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to the people of Muar,” he said. “They never stopped believing in me.”

He added that he plans to hold a thanksgiving gathering for Muar residents after Parliament sits, saying he remains committed to improving the welfare of the constituency.

On Nov 9, 2023, High Court Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid convicted Syed Saddiq on four charges, sentencing him to seven years’ jail, two strokes of the cane and a RM10 million (S$3.18 million) fine.

However, on June 25, 2025, the Court of Appeal acquitted him after finding the charges baseless.

The prosecution then filed an appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision.

The first charge alleged that Syed Saddiq abetted then Armada Bersatu assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali, who was entrusted with RM1 million, to commit criminal breach of trust at CIMB Bank Berhad, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, on March 6, 2020.

The second charge involved the misuse of RM120,000 from a Maybank Islamic Berhad account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise between April 8 and April 21, 2018, at Maybank Taman Pandan Jaya.

The remaining two charges were related to money laundering, each involving RM50,000 transferred into Syed Saddiq’s Amanah Saham Bumiputera account on June 16 and June 19, 2018, at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Johor Bahru.

Reflecting on his six-year ordeal, Syed Saddiq said the experience reinforced his belief in the judicial independence of Malaysia.

He added that the decision demonstrated the importance of preserving strong and impartial institutions.

“Human beings can plan, but Allah determines everything,” he said. “I never abandoned my principles or sought special treatment because I knew I was on the side of the truth.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK