Malaysia charges second UMNO leader after pilgrimage fund probe

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Jamil Khir (right), Malaysia’s religious affairs minister from 2009 to 2018, joins a growing list of high-profile leaders from the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional facing court charges.

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian authorities charged former minister Jamil Khir Baharom with allegedly misappropriating RM860 million (S$267.5 million) from the Muslim pilgrimage fund Tabung Haji, making him the second UMNO leader to be charged over the fund in as many weeks.

Jamil Khir, Malaysia’s religious affairs minister from 2009 to 2018, joins a growing list of high-profile leaders from the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional facing court charges amid elevated tensions within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ruling alliance.

The 65-year-old UMNO official pleaded not guilty at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Sept 14 and was granted bail of RM300,000.

UMNO is part of Anwar’s multi-coalition government, but its ties with his Pakatan Harapan coalition have frayed badly in recent months.

Last week, Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Tabung Haji’s former chairman, was also charged with graft.

Former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and former human resources minister Saravanan Murugan were also charged in August following investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ties between Anwar’s Pakatan and UMNO deteriorated after both parties competed against each other during state polls in Johor and Negeri Sembilan.

Anwar, who is trying to rebuild public support after losing both polls, has vowed to ramp up the government’s anti-corruption drive.

In late July, his government declassified a royal inquiry into Tabung Haji, mostly covering a period when Barisan was in power.

The relationship between Anwar and UMNO chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also said to have deteriorated in recent weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister Zahid last week called for a general election to be held as soon as possible.

Barisan has 30 parliamentary seats, and any exit would strip Anwar of the supermajority he currently holds.

The general election is not due until February 2028, and Anwar is said to be considering delaying polls to rebuild his coalition’s electoral momentum. BLOOMBERG