Ex-Malaysian law minister Zaid Ibrahim eyes political comeback, hopes to be PAS candidate in next GE

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Former Malaysian law minister Zaid Ibrahim said his political path was driven by his search for a platform committed to reform.

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysian law minister Zaid Ibrahim has set his sights on a political comeback, expressing hopes of contesting in the 16th general election on a Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) ticket.

Zaid said he was baffled by the outrage over his political journey from Umno to PKR to DAP and now PAS, saying his political path was driven by his search for a platform committed to reform.

“Now I am allowed to be a PAS member and, hopefully, a candidate for the next GE.

“I truly appreciate the opportunity. I believe I can still contribute to the country,” he said in a post on X.

Zaid was among 15 people announced as new PAS members during a public talk in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, on June 13.

He said that he would, in due time, explain to Malaysians how the country can be rebuilt on the foundation of his current party.

The prominent lawyer has had a long history of joining various parties, which began when he joined Umno in 2000 before being expelled in 2008.

He joined PKR in 2009 but quit the party the following year.

After leaving PKR, he took over a small Kelantan-based party called Akim and rebranded it into a multiracial national party named Kita in late 2010.

Following an internal squabble, he resigned as its president in 2012 to operate as an independent political figure.

He then joined DAP in 2017 and resigned in 2020.

He rejoined Umno in 2022 but remained highly critical of the party before moving to PAS.

Zaid said his priority remains the welfare of ordinary Malaysians and ensuring that justice is accessible to all without exception.

“You can choose your own political path and I can choose mine. But why are you so afraid that I might succeed?” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK