Former Malaysian child star, 29, weds 71-year-old businessman

KUALA LUMPUR • He is 71 and she is 29 but Malaysian netizens have cheered their wedding.

They feel that if the couple's hearts are set on making their union work, then Mr Tai Huat Chang, president of G.E. Mining, and former child star Samantha Ee Kai Chee should be able to look forward to marital bliss.

Ms Ee was a member of the Four Golden Princess, a musical group that was popular among children in the 1990s.

She and Mr Tai celebrated their new life with friends and family at an event last Wednesday held at the W Kuala Lumpur hotel.

Ms Ee's former bandmates also turned up, reported Malaysian newspaper The Star. The four shared stories of their musical days on stage though they did not sing.

"It's been 12 years (since the group disbanded) and we are once again standing on stage together, (but) without song or dance, only wishing you happiness. I know you will be happy," posted Princess alumnus Ginger Keong Hueh Chin.

Ms Ee, who is said to be pregnant and is expected to give birth in September, also made some lottery punters happy.

The number 2971 - referring to the ages of the married couple - struck the second prize in last Saturday's draw.