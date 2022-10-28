Former Malaysian A-G sues govt as his memoir becomes election fodder

KUALA LUMPUR - A controversial memoir by Malaysia’s former attorney-general Tommy Thomas has become an unlikely election issue, with Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) blaming its rival Pakatan Harapan (PH) for appointing someone whose book is being investigated for elements of incitement, sedition and defamation.

Tan Sri Thomas is now suing the government for setting up a task force that recommended investigations into his memoir, alleging that it was unlawful and illegal as the task force members were not appointed under the authority of any written law.

In his originating summons on Thursday, Mr Thomas named the eight members and the Malaysian government as defendants.

“The establishment of this illegal special task force to purportedly enquire into my conduct and make findings and recommendations against me is without legal basis and its conduct ultra vires,” Mr Thomas said in a statement.

He added that the task force was unlike a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) whose members would be appointed by the King and its process transparent and open. He also said the task force has no power to order an investigation into possible offences, unlike an RCI.

Mr Thomas was appointed as A-G in June, 2018, shortly after PH came to power after defeating BN in the general election. He was the first non-Malay and non-Muslim A-G and held the position till the PH government collapsed in Feb 2020.

Mr Thomas published his book, My Story: Justice In The Wilderness, on Jan 30, 2021, triggering an uproar particularly from the ruling pact, with at least 244 police reports lodged by various parties against him.

The book recounts how Mr Thomas’ appointment, as well as those of former finance minister Lim Guan Eng and Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as the first non-Muslim Chief Justice, drew fire for placing non-Malays and non-Muslims in senior government posts..

He also describes the civil service – more than three-quarters of which comprise Malays – as lacking in commitment and incompetent, on top of questioning the discretionary powers of the King, who is revered as the guardian of Malay and Islamic interests.

The task force was then formed to examine whether the publication had violated any laws or regulations applicable to the office of the A-G, as well as to determine whether it had disclosed potential abuse of power by the author, breach of professional ethics or conduct by him.

Based on its declassified report, which was made public on Oct 21, the task force found that Mr Thomas, as A-G, had wanted then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who headed the PH at the time, “to do his bidding in a manner contrary to the law”, in the appointment of three lawyers as Court of Appeal judges.

Since then, ruling party Umno has been drumming up the issue. It had also questioned PH’s initial silence on the matter. In fact, its criticism of Mr Thomas began when he was appointed as A-G and initiated the corruption cases against Umno leaders such as Najib Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In response, the opposition said it does not have to answer for Mr Thomas as he is not a PH leader or a member of any political party.

Analysts saw the move to investigate the book as designed to deepen the perception that PH, the opposition pact led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is anti-Malay, anti-Islam and unpatriotic.

“Umno wants to show to the public that PH practises hypocrisy. One of the things that PH has always played up against Umno is it can’t be trusted, it interferes in the judiciary,” Professor James Chin of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania told The Straits Times.

“So if it can point out (to the public) that Tommy, who was supported by PH, was involved in monkey business, it can ‘show’ PH is not as ‘clean’ as it claims to be and that all key positions in the government have to be held by Malays or Muslims,” he added.