Former Malaysia premier Najib Razak in court for biggest 1MDB corruption trial

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak's biggest corruption trial involving the illegal transfers of RM2.28 billion (S$750 million) into his personal bank accounts kicked off on Wednesday (Aug 28).

The prosecution claims that he had placed himself in "sole control of important matters" at state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to "enrich himself".

In its opening speech for the case, lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said Najib had used that position and that of prime minister and minister of finance to do "certain acts" and to exert influence over the board of 1MDB to carry out certain abnormal transactions with undue haste.

"In short, he was its plenipotentiary," he said, adding that there were four phases to the transaction that resulted in the amount ending up in the former leader's personal bank accounts.

Najib is facing 21 counts of money-laundering and four counts of abuse of power for receiving illegal transfers totalling the sum between 2011 and 2014.

Following Pakatan Harapan's victory in May last year, Malaysia reopened the investigations into 1MDB and Najib's involvement in its operations.

Najib has maintained that he is innocent and dismissed the charges as politically motivated.

The prosecution also named fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, as "an important character" in the case, saying that he was involved in 1MDB, which was formerly known as Terengganu Investment Authority.

"The prosecution will prove that the accused (Najib) by his words and conduct made it clear to 1MDB's officers, its board and others that Jho Low was his alter ego. In truth, Jho Low was the accused's mirror image.

"The prosecution will establish facts which will give rise to an irresistible inference that Jho Low and the accused acted as one at all material times," he added.

To date, 1MDB has been investigated by 10 countries, including Singapore, for alleged money laundering and graft.

The United States Department of Justice has alleged that more than US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) was misappropriated from 1MDB and about US$700 million of that ended up in Najib's personal bank accounts.