Former Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri hospitalised ahead of court charges

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According to reports, the case against Ismail Sabri is believed to be related to the declaration of assets.

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is scheduled to be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Aug 7, has been hospitalised at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

According to sources close to the case, the charging in court may move to IJN today.

“It depends on the doctor’s advice,” said a source.

Meanwhile, a source close to Ismail Sabri has confirmed that the former prime minister has indeed been admitted to IJN.

“The latest (of what I know) is the plea is most likely to be taken at IJN. We are not sure of the time. For now, the DPP has to make the application for the plea to be taken at IJN, but it is up to the judge to decide,” said the source.

Since earlier on Aug 7 , reporters and members of the media have already begun gathering at both the KL Court complex, as well as outside IJN.

Based on a court system check, the charge against Ismail Sabri, who is also Bera MP, will be read before Judge Suzana Hussin at 9am.

According to reports, the case against Ismail Sabri is believed to be related to the declaration of assets.

He had previously been summoned on multiple occasions to record his statement regarding his asset declaration to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The MACC earlier seized RM170 million (S$53.2 million) in cash in foreign currencies and 16kg of pure gold bullion, valued at RM7 million, during an investigation.

The seizures were carried out during raids on properties, following the February 2025 arrests of four of Ismail Sabri’s senior officers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK