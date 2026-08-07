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Former Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri hospitalised ahead of court charges

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According to reports, the case against Ismail Sabri is believed to be related to the declaration of assets.

According to reports, the case against Ismail Sabri is believed to be related to the declaration of assets.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

  • Former Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob was hospitalised at the National Heart Institute ahead of his scheduled court charge on August 7.
  • The court plea may be taken at the hospital, pending doctor's advice and judge's approval, with media present at both the court and hospital.
  • Ismail Sabri faces charges linked to asset declaration, following MACC investigations and seizures of RM170 million cash and 16kg gold bullion from his senior officers' arrests in February 2025.

AI generated

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is scheduled to be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Aug 7, has been hospitalised at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

According to sources close to the case, the charging in court may move to IJN today.

“It depends on the doctor’s advice,” said a source.

Meanwhile, a source close to Ismail Sabri has confirmed that the former prime minister has indeed been admitted to IJN.

“The latest (of what I know) is the plea is most likely to be taken at IJN. We are not sure of the time. For now, the DPP has to make the application for the plea to be taken at IJN, but it is up to the judge to decide,” said the source.

Since earlier on Aug 7, reporters and members of the media have already begun gathering at both the KL Court complex, as well as outside IJN.

Based on a court system check, the charge against Ismail Sabri, who is also Bera MP, will be read before Judge Suzana Hussin at 9am.

According to reports, the case against Ismail Sabri is believed to be related to the declaration of assets.

He had previously been summoned on multiple occasions to record his statement regarding his asset declaration to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The MACC earlier seized RM170 million (S$53.2 million) in cash in foreign currencies and 16kg of pure gold bullion, valued at RM7 million, during an investigation.

The seizures were carried out during raids on properties, following the February 2025 arrests of four of Ismail Sabri’s senior officers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Court orders forfeiture of over $51 million linked to ex-Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob
Malaysia’s anti-graft agency to seek forfeiture of $53.7m linked to ex-PM Ismail Sabri probe
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.