Former Malaysia defence minister Hishamuddin questioned over Mindef land swap deals

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein showed up at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters for questioning on land swap deals involving the Defence Ministry (Mindef).

The Sembrong Member of Parliament arrived at the MACC office at 11am on Sunday (June 23) in a black MPV.

"I will give full cooperation, without fear or favour. I have nothing to hide, so let's get to the bottom of this," said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin, who stopped his car before entering the building to greet reporters who had been waiting for his arrival.

He added that he was not sure what he will be questioned about and how long the interrogation would take.

On May 17, Mindef handed over 14 reports on the alleged dubious land swap, after surrendering two reports earlier.

The reports were the findings of the Governance, Procurement and Finance Investigating Committee that had investigated 16 deals involving 1,183ha of land belonging to Mindef.

The land swap contracts, which went back several decades, were about Mindef land in good locations near big cities that was handed to private companies, in exchange for the construction of military camps in remote areas.

Related Story Malaysia dismisses claims by ex-minister Rafidah about Mindef land misappropriation

Related Story Malaysia opposition harping on privatisation issue despite reply: Hishammuddin

Besides the land value, the cost of the projects was estimated at RM4.88 billion (S$1.6 billion).

Findings on one of the audit reports stated that a former prime minister and former defence ministers were found to have been clearly involved in the land swap deal for the development of the Muara Tuang and Penrissen camps in Sarawak.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said last month that 13 of the 16 land swaps were carried out when the defence ministers were Barisan Nasional politicians Hishammuddin Hussein and former premier Najib Razak.