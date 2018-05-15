Former Malaysia anti-graft chief commissioner Dzulkifli reports for duty at Attorney General's Chambers

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad reported for duty at the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) in Putrajaya on Tuesday (May 15).

Dressed in a black suit and tie, he entered the Attorney General's Chambers building in Precinct 4 at about 8.15am.

Stepping out of his Proton Perdana, he smiled and waved when greeted by media personnel waiting at the lobby.

Yesterday, Tan Sri Dzulkifli handed his letter of contract termination as MACC chief commissioner to the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Ali Hamsa.

Mr Dzulkifli, 50, a legal officer at the AGC, was appointed MACC chief commissioner on temporary transfer from Oct 1, 2016, to July 31, 2021.

Earlier, Mr Dzulkifli, who was the director of the National Revenue Recovery Enforcement Team at the AGC, replaced Tan Sri Dr Abu Kassim Mohamed, who became an Integrity Consultant in the Law Faculty at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

Mr Dzulkifli s current post at the AGC is still unknown.