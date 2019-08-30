Former Indonesian president Yudhoyono's mother passes away, barely months after wife dies

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on Friday (Aug 30) mourned the loss of his 87-year-old mother, just months after losing his wife to leukaemia.

Madam Siti Habibah passed away at 7.21pm on Friday at the Mitra Keluarga Hospital in Cibubur, East Jakarta, after weeks of receiving treatment for her ailing health.

Her death was first revealed by Dr Yudhoyono's Democratic Party deputy secretary-general, Mr Rachland Nashidik, through a text message received by The Jakarta Post.

"The funeral service will take place at (Dr Yudhoyono's) family home in Cikeas ( in Bogor in West Java)," Mr Rachland said on Friday.

He said Madam Siti would be laid to rest on Saturday.

Democratic Party executives previously said that Madam Siti had been admitted to the hospital on Aug 8 because her condition suddenly deteriorated due to her old age, Kompas.com reported.

The death of Dr Yudhoyono's mother came barely three months after the former president lost his wife and former first lady Kristiani Herawati, better known as Ani Yudhoyono, on June 1.

Mrs Ani Yudhoyono, 66, had died at Singapore's National University Hospital (NUH) where she had been receiving treatment for leukaemia since February.

Related Story Ani Yudhoyono a big photography fan and was still posting on Instagram from her hospital bed

Her body was from flown from Singapore to Jakarta, where she was given a military funeral attended by thousands of family members, friends, military personnel and members of the public a day later.