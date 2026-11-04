Former Indonesian president Yudhoyono calls for ‘civilised politics’ after police wiretapping scandal

Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s comments come after the National Police named three police generals as suspects in an alleged scheme to illegally wiretap Prabowo and several other government officials and civil society leaders.

JAKARTA – Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has called for a return to “civilised politics” following the arrest of three police generals accused of wiretapping President Prabowo Subianto.



“How has our country ended up like this? How can our politics be so wild? It seems that in the pursuit of political power, all methods have been justified, regardless of whether they are right or wrong, moral or immoral,” Yudhoyono wrote in a post on his official X account on Nov 4.



“As a citizen who deeply loves this nation, much like any other Indonesian, I appeal to President Prabowo to revive civilised politics.”



Yudhoyono's comments come after the National Police named the three generals as suspects in an alleged scheme to illegally wiretap Prabowo and several other government officials and civil society leaders.

One of the suspects, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, had served as National Police chief from 2021 to 2026, and was recently appointed Presidential Chief of Staff.



The scandal has rocked Indonesian politics, with questions raised about the extent of the wiretapping and the motives behind it.

Coordinating Minister for Legal Affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra said on Nov 3 that there was so far no indication that the suspects had intended to overthrow the government, but that further investigation was needed.



Yudhoyono added: “This is a call of history. This is a mandate from the people. May God grant Pak Prabowo the strength and guidance to carry out this noble mission.”



Yudhoyono himself had been a victim of an alleged wiretapping attempt by Australian intelligence agencies, leaked documents published by The Guardian in 2013 showed.

The revelation led to strained relations between the two countries, with Indonesia going so far as to recall its ambassador, though Australia never directly admitted to the attempt.

Then Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott refused to apologise or comment on the matter at the time, saying in Australia’s Parliament: “I don't believe Australia should be expected to apologise for reasonable intelligence-gathering activities.”



With 44 seats, Yudhoyono's Democratic Party is the seventh-largest party in Indonesia’s Parliament and is part of Prabowo's governing coalition.

His son, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, is also part of Prabowo's Cabinet, serving as Coordinating Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development. However, the senior Yudhoyono has largely remained outside politics since Agus took over the party chairmanship in 2020.