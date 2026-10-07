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Former Indonesian anti-graft prosecutor goes on trial for corruption

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s former top anti-graft prosecutor went on trial on money laundering charges on Oct 7 , months after he was arrested with millions of dollars in cash and 70kg of gold bars found at his home and other properties.

South-east Asia’s biggest economy has long struggled with corruption and has arrested scores of public officials in recent years.

Febrie Adriansyah is accused of wrongdoing with public money while serving as Indonesia’s top anti-corruption prosecutor. He denies the accusations.

He stepped down in July after more than four years in the role following the raids on the properties, including his house outside Jakarta.

Investigators seized US$19 million (S$24 million) in various currencies and 74kg of gold bars worth millions more.

“He has participated in committing a criminal act... as a civil servant or state official, with the intent of unlawfully benefiting himself or another person, or by abusing his power to coerce someone,” the indictment read.

The Attorney-General’s Office accuses Febrie of extortion and money laundering in a case involving state insurance companies.

Febrie filed a request to the court in August for police to return the money and gold seized from his properties.

Indonesia scored a low 34 out of 100 on watchdog Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2025. AFP