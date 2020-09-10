Former Goldman Sachs banker seeks to have 1MDB charges dropped

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker has sought to have his charges lightened or dropped after Malaysia had withdrawn criminal charges against the US bank accused of misleading investors over US$6.5 billion (S$8.89 billion) in bond sales it helped organise for 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The lawyer of banker, Roger Ng, has applied to the Malaysia's Attorney-General to have his charges of abetting Goldman Sachs in the alleged offences relating to the 1MDB-linked bonds lightened or dropped, according to a court proceeding on Thursday (Sept 10).

Ng is in the US to face 1MDB-related charges and his next case mention is set on Nov 20.

"Following instruction from my client (Ng) I filed a letter of representation to the AG to have the charges against him reviewed," Ng's lawyer Tan Hock Chuan said on Thursday. "At the moment the charges against my client stands."

