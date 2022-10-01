Former A-G faces probe into possible misconduct

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday ordered a probe into possible misconduct by a former top prosecutor who had brought corruption cases against several senior members of his ruling Umno party.

Mr Tommy Thomas, who served as attorney-general between 2018 and 2020, will be investigated for sedition, unauthorised disclosure of government secrets, and abuse of power, the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Datuk Seri Ismail has faced pressure from some Umno members to investigate Mr Thomas, who detailed in a memoir last year some of the key decisions he made during his tenure as attorney-general.

These included bringing graft charges against Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the now jailed former premier Najib Razak, among others.

Zahid and Najib, who deny wrongdoing, have said the charges against them were politically motivated.

Both men remain highly influential and were among the party members calling for the investigation into Mr Thomas.

Mr Thomas declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The probe comes as Mr Ismail faces separate demands from Umno to call early polls to capitalise on the party's success in recent local elections.

The party was voted out amid widespread graft allegations in 2018 by a coalition led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who appointed Mr Thomas.

But Umno returned to power last year when Mr Ismail was appointed premier following the collapse of two successive governments, including Dr Mahathir's.

Mr Ismail attended a meeting of senior Umno officials on Friday to discuss possible election dates, Malaysian media reported.

REUTERS