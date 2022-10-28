Forgotten Uighurs locked up in Thailand face 'hell on earth'

BANGKOK – Almost a decade after fleeing China, more than 50 Uighurs are languishing in Thai detention facilities, living in constant fear of being sent back.

China has been accused of grave human rights abuses in Xinjiang against the Uighurs dating back to at least the 1990s, with the United States branding Beijing’s treatment of the mostly Muslim minority a “genocide”.

A damning United Nations report released in August detailed violations, including torture and forced labour and “large-scale” arbitrary detention, in what Beijing calls vocational training centres.

Many Uighurs have fled China over the years, with some travelling through Myanmar to Thailand. But dozens have ended up stuck in detention there – the apparent victims of what observers say is the kingdom’s desire to avoid angering either Beijing or Washington.

The group of Uighurs, arrested in 2013 and 2014, are currently being held in immigration centres around Thailand while the authorities ponder their fate.

Neither their precise location nor their exact number is clear. A group of Thai rights organisations says there are 52, but a senator working on the case says 59.

Mr Abdullah Sami, a 35-year-old Uighur from Xinjiang who fled China through Thailand and now lives in Austria, has been in contact with some of the detainees.

“The situation is terrible,” he told AFP. “They live with the fear that, if they are ever sent back to China, they would suffer persecution there.”

It is not an idle fear. In 2015, the Thai government forcibly deported 109 Uighurs to China, in defiance of American pleas to protect them.

That move drew stern condemnation from Washington and the UN, which said it was a violation of international law.

It also sparked violent protests in Turkey, where nationalist hardliners see Uighurs as part of a global Turkic-speaking family, forcing the temporary closure of Thailand’s embassy and consulate.

A month later, a bomb attack at a Bangkok shrine killed 20 people, most of them ethnic Chinese tourists. The trial of two Chinese Uighur men accused of the attack resumes next week after long delays.

‘Security risk’

Around the same time, in mid-2015, Thailand sent a further 170 Uighur women and children to Turkey.

But some Uighurs remained, and in July three men made headlines in Thai media after they escaped from a southern immigration centre, with one believed to still be at large.

But details about those still in detention remain murky, with no concrete information available on who they are.

“It is clear that the Uighurs are considered a special security issue,” said Ms Chalida Tajaroensuk, head of human rights association People’s Empowerment Foundation, which has led recent calls to free the detainees.