Forging ties for the future

With his eyes trained on fellow team members scaling a three-storey high-element course at Outward Bound Singapore on Pulau Ubin, Singaporean Alvin Poh planted his feet firmly on the ground as an anchor man. His hands clutched the harness of Malaysian Danial Zamberi, whose responsibility as a belayer was to ensure the safety of his teammates who were attempting the high-element activity.

Slowly, their team achieved one goal after another to overcome the obstacle course. In the process, Mr Poh, Mr Danial and their team members bonded over adventure, camaraderie and a shared mission.

Mr Poh, 34, is the head of technology and business at Singapore start-up NewYork.SG, and Mr Danial, 28, is the co-founder and chief financial officer of green energy and energy efficiency management firm Adeante Energy.

The duo were among a group of 40 youth leaders from the 10 Asean member states who gathered in Singapore from Sept 28 to Oct 5 to take part in the second edition of the annual Asean Youth Fellowship (AYF).

Organised by the National Youth Council in partnership with the Singapore International Foundation, the AYF is part of Singapore’s contributions to the Asean Work Plan on Youth 2016-2020.

Asean as a region is one of the world’s most vibrant economies with a growing number of well-educated and creative youths. Our youths should understand our neighbours well and explore the potential of this exciting and expanding region. The Asean Youth Fellowship is an important platform for our youths, as it gives them the opportunity to expand their networks, and pursue collaborations with their peers in Asean. I hope the Asean Youth Fellowship will become the catalyst to enact change and drive partnerships for a stronger and more cohesive Asean. MINISTER FOR CULTURE, COMMUNITY AND YOUTH GRACE FU

Over the course of a week, the Asean Youth Fellows forged friendships that cut across nationalities, ethnicities and cultures as they engaged in team-building activities, dialogues with prominent thought leaders and senior policy makers such as Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Minister Grace Fu, and discussions on how they would be able to create and sustain change in Asean, a region home to more than 600 million people.

To tie in with this year’s theme — Partnerships for a Sustainable Asean — the group also made learning journeys to stops such as Singapore’s Semakau Island and a palm oil mill owned by KL Kepong Berhad in Kuala Lumpur to learn about environmentally sustainable practices.

It was the first time an overseas component was added to the programme; AYF organisers hope to include stops in other Asean member states in the coming years.

Even though this year’s participants first met as strangers, they parted ways as friends and possible collaborators.

The AYF offers the delegates a rare opportunity to network with other young leaders in the region, and to pursue projects that would spark positive and sustainable change in Asean.

Inspired by the encouraging collaborative environment created by the AYF, many ideas were mooted and discussed during the sharing sessions.

Follow the AYF delegates’ journey in the posts below.