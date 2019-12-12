Forest fires cost Indonesia $7.1b this year: World Bank

JAKARTA • The total damage and economic loss from forest fires in Indonesia this year amounted to at least US$5.2 billion (S$7.1 billion), equal to 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product, the World Bank said in a report yesterday.

The estimate was based on its assessment in eight affected provinces from June to October, though analysts at the multinational bank said fires had continued to rage through last month.

"The forest and land fires, as well as the resulting haze, led to significant negative economic impacts, estimated at US$157 million in direct damage to assets and US$5 billion in losses from affected economic activities," the World Bank said.

Over 900,000 people reported respiratory illnesses, 12 national airports halted operations and hundreds of schools in Indonesia and Malaysia had to temporarily close due to the fires.

Drifting smoke at the height of the dry season in September triggered a diplomatic spat between Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

More than 942,000ha of forests and lands were burned this year, the most since devastating fires in 2015 when Indonesia saw 2.6 million ha burned, according to official figures.

Officials said the spike was due to El Nino weather patterns lengthening the dry season.

The World Bank also estimated a 0.09 and 0.05 percentage point reduction in Indonesia's economic growth this year and next year, respectively, due to the fires. Its growth forecast for Indonesia is 5 per cent for this year and 5.1 per cent for next year.

The bank said the blazes were "man-made and have become a chronic problem annually since 1997" because fire is considered the cheapest method to prepare land for cultivation.

Because about 44 per cent of the areas burned this year were in peatlands, carbon emissions from Indonesia's fires were estimated to be almost double the emissions from the fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest this year.

The European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast estimated that a total of 720 megatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions came from Indonesian forest fires in January to last month.

Longer-term effects of repeated fires were not included in the estimate, the World Bank said.

Repeated haze exposure would reduce health and education quality and damage the global image of palm oil - an important commodity for Indonesia.

