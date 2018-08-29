Forest City sales gallery still drawing visitors

It appeared to be business as usual at the Forest City showflat gallery in Johor Baru as it was bustling with mainly would-be buyers from China yesterday, a day after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have said that foreigners would not be given visas to live there. The vast seafront property built on four artificial islands - popular with Chinese nationals - is under review, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin at a media conference yesterday. While Tun Dr Mahathir's comments have spooked some looking to buy units at the China-led development, others remain undeterred. Ms Zhang Li, a small business owner from Kunming who is seeking a home there as "a possible springboard to doing business in Singapore", said: "If they don't let foreigners buy, then why are sales at Forest City still going on?"

