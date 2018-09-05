Forest City beneficial to Johor and Malaysia: chief minister

ISKANDAR PUTERI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The multi-billion ringgit Forest City project being built in Gelang Patah has contributed not only to Johor's economy but also the country's, says Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

He said the project by Country Garden Pacificview (CGPV) had so far contributed RM630 million (S$209 million) to the state coffers in taxes, dividend payouts and land premiums.

The federal government had also benefited from the project with RM 309 million paid by the company for corporate taxes, levy and fees, Osman explained.

"There were inaccurate news reports by the local media in recent days resulting in confusion about the project," Osman said at his office at Bangunan Dato' Jaafar Muhammad in Kota Iskandar here.

Osman said CGPV had invested RM 11.5 billion in the project as at July this year.

It has also awarded about RM 1.4 billion worth of jobs to 150 local contractors.

He said the company had hired 1,545 employees for the project of which 1,200 were locals, adding they had paid personal income tax amounting to RM 51 million to the Inland Revenue Board.

"Of the 700,000 residents of Forest City, the number comprises not only buyers from China but also locals as well as tourists, professionals and students when the project is completed, expected to be 25 years down the road," said Osman.

He rubbished claims that Chinese citizens who buy a house in China built by Country Garden Holdings would get a free house in Forest City.

He said the company had invested RM 730 million for its industrial building system (IBS) plant on a 7.28ha site in Gelang Patah near here.

The plant is able to produce about 260 cubic metres of building construction materials each year.

"This is the biggest IBS plant in the region and the state government will talk to the company to produce building materials for Johor's affordable houses," said Osman, adding that using IBS could reduce the building costs.