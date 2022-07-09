Foreign ministers of China and Russia hold bilateral meeting

BALI • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Bali on Thursday to discuss Moscow's invasion of Ukraine ahead of a Group of 20 (G-20) ministerial meeting overshadowed by the war.

The pair were pictured holding a bilateral meeting on the Indonesian resort island as the world's top economies gathered to discuss the most pressing global issues yesterday, with the Ukraine war at the top of the agenda.

Despite criticism, Beijing has upheld friendly ties with Russia as Western nations have sought to isolate President Vladimir Putin's government from the global financial and diplomatic order over the military assault on its neighbour.

Mr Lavrov informed Mr Wang "about the implementation of the main missions of the special military operation" in Ukraine and reiterated Moscow's rhetoric that its aim is to "denazify" the country, said a Russian Foreign Ministry statement. "Both parties underlined the unacceptable nature of unilateral sanctions adopted by circumventing the (United Nations)."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the foreign ministers' meeting yesterday and will hold bilateral talks with Mr Wang today. But he will shun a direct meeting with his Russian counterpart even though they are set for their first showdown since the outbreak of war in February.

Mr Blinken last saw Mr Lavrov in January in Geneva, Switzerland, where the top US diplomat warned Russia of massive consequences if it went ahead and invaded Ukraine, which it did on Feb 24. Washington has argued that Russia should no longer be a member of the international forum, a position echoed by some Western allies. But the Russian Foreign Ministry said Mr Lavrov and Mr Wang stressed "the need for the maintenance and development of the G-20" in their meeting.

Mr Blinken will use the meeting - a prelude to a leaders' summit in November - to lobby allies that have been at odds with the United States' position on Ukraine, such as India, to pull away from Moscow.

But China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for the Kremlin by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv.

Beijing pursues an independent foreign policy towards Russia and both reject interference from what they have called "third parties".

A meeting between Mr Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in February ended with the pair declaring a "new era" of international relations with "no limits" to their relationship.

Mr Xi assured Mr Putin of China's support for Russian "sovereignty and security" in a phone call last month.

The US swiftly weighed in, condemning China for "investing in close ties to Russia" despite claiming to be neutral.

On bilateral ties, Mr Wang and Mr Lavrov agreed to further expand cooperation and jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Yesterday, Mr Lavrov walked out of the G-20 meeting and denounced the West for "frenzied criticism" and squandering a chance to tackle global economic problems as G-20 foreign ministers called for an end to the war and grain blockade in Ukraine.

Mr Lavrov was heckled when he arrived at the meeting. During one of the sessions, he read a statement and left, without hearing others, said the European Union's foreign policy chief, Mr Josep Borrell, who described the action as "not very respectful".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA, REUTERS