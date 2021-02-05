Foreign investment in Malaysia plunges as investors flee: UN

A United Nations report has confirmed what has so far only been spoken of anecdotally.

Foreign investors are fleeing Malaysia amid the country's increasingly unstable politics, which climaxed last month with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resorting to emergency powers as his government lost its majority in Parliament, the first to do so in Malaysia's history.

Last week, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) said foreign direct investment (FDI) into Malaysia plunged by more than two-thirds to just US$2.5 billion (S$3.3 billion) last year, the worst drop in the region amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UN figures have given new fuel to those criticising Tan Sri Muhyiddin's economic policies, in particular about how the investment climate has dampened in Malaysia. The critics have included ostensible allies in the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact such as former premier Najib Razak.

"Is Malaysia in danger of going down the same path and being seen as the new 'sick man of Asia' in the 2020s because of political ineptitude and the inability to manage the Covid crisis under the PN government?" Dr Ong Kian Ming, who was deputy international trade and industry minister in the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, asked on Monday. The label "sick man of Asia" was widely used to refer to the Philippines when it was under the dictatorship of the late Ferdinand Marcos from the 1970s to the mid-1980s.

By contrast, the Philippines has transformed into Asean's best performer last year, with FDI rising 29 per cent to US$6.4 billion. Singapore saw a 37 per cent drop to US$58 billion but is still comfortably the most attractive FDI destination in the region.

Malaysia's performance is even more alarming when compared with others in developing Asia, where the average decline was just 4 per cent.

Experts said a key contributor to the dismal performance was growing political risk - and the policy implications as populism takes precedence - after Umno lost in the 2018 general election following six decades in power.

The PH coalition that took over amid euphoria over the first change of government since independence lasted just 22 months, crumbling under the weight of internal schisms between disparate allies.

"The continued political uncertainty - only temporarily relieved by the state of emergency - and growing concerns about economic nationalism all weigh on investor confidence," Eurasia Group's Asia director Peter Mumford, who advises firms with business interests in the region, told The Straits Times.

Just days before the government declared an emergency on Jan 11, Finance Minister Tengku Azfrul Aziz boasted of investors' continued confidence in Malaysia, but industry players, including the head of the European Union-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Eurocham), scoffed at the claim. The RM110 billion (S$36.2 billion) in approved - foreign and domestic - investments that the minister cited for the first nine months of last year is more than 25 per cent lower than in 2019.

Eurocham chief executive Sven Schneider said: "We currently receive a lot of concerns regarding Malaysia as a viable investment destination. Until today, the honourable minister was not even able to meet with us and listen to the concerns of our corporations. Without these inputs, your ministry certainly cannot address the problems on the ground. Besides, it really needs more than a few nice words and window dressing."

Socio-Economic Research Centre executive director Lee Heng Guie believes the PN government has taken on board private-sector suggestions, but needs to do much more.

Investments, he said, were "highly contingent on implementing transparent and stable, inclusive and efficient policies. Minimising day-to-day uncertainties as well as unclear guidelines and rules matters to businesses."

The Unctad report follows potshots taken by Najib, whose years in office saw Malaysia attracting its highest levels of FDI. He was ousted in disgrace in 2018 after being im-plicated in the multi-billion-dollar scandal at state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

"Tesla is going to Indonesia. Amazon is going to Indonesia. Google is going to Indonesia. Malaysia... is no longer considered for investment," he said in a Facebook post in December that cited reports of the technology giants getting ready to plough billions into the region's largest economy.

This year, news broke of Korean automaker Hyundai relocating its Asia-Pacific headquarters from Malaysia to Indonesia, having decided in 2019 to invest US$1.55 billion in a factory there. The automaker was following in the footsteps of its Japanese rival Toyota, which is investing US$2 billion.

Japanese electronics firm Panasonic - the provider of batteries for Tesla's electric vehicles - has also chosen to shutter its solar panel plants in Malaysia, the Nikkei reported on Sunday.