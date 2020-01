Despite growing political uncertainty, foreign funds are flowing back into Malaysia after fleeing in 2018, when an unprecedented change of government panicked investors.

A whopping net take-up of RM20 billion (S$6.6 billion) of bonds last year far outweighed the RM11 billion in foreign money that left the stock market, and some analysts are heralding it as a positive sign of market reforms under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.