For sale: AirAsia founder's Scottish mansion at S$4.45 million

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes has put up his sprawling Ayrshire estate in Scotland for sale for 2.5 million pounds (S$4.45 million), as the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on airlines worldwide, according to British tabloid The Sun.

The estate comes complete with an 18th-century classical Georgian country house known as the Skeldon House nestled in an extensive natural woodland stretching to the banks of the River Doon.

The property, which boasts five bedrooms including two suites, an all-weather tennis court, a wine cellar, and sauna facilities, among others, was put up for sale on Oct 1.

Tan Sri Tony, who was also a former Queens Park Rangers football club owner, had reportedly been staying at the Skeldon House for seven years.

Malaysia's budget carrier AirAsia had ventured into the food delivery business in March, as flights were mostly grounded following the closing of international borders to contain Covid-19 transmission.

Like many others who were hard-hit by the pandemic, Mr Fernandes is re-focussing his attention on other profitable ventures deemed sustainable during the pandemic.

Mr Fernandes, 56, was celebrated as one of Asia's top marketing-savvy entrepreneurs, as he had built his company and himself into a global brand by pulling creative marketing stunts.

He started his career in the entertainment industry in the early 1990s and rose to build one of the largest budget carriers in the region.