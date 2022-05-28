Malaysia facing fish shortage too

The supply of fish in Malaysia has fallen sharply in the past two months due to uncertain weather that has affected fish landings by fishermen. This has pushed up fish prices there, even as the country is facing a shortfall in its domestic chicken supply. In Singapore, fish sellers say the prices of seafood have risen by about 10 per cent to 20 per cent, citing reasons such as higher fuel and freight costs.

A spike in demand for seafood during recent festive periods has also caused prices to rise.

Malaysia will from Wednesday ban the export of 3.6 million chickens a month.

